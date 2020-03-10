The Love Is Blind Reunion Confrontation Between Amber and Jessica Was Going to Be a Lot Bigger

Turns out the moment everyone was talking about from the Love Is Blind reunion could’ve been way more dramatic.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Amber Pike and husband Matt Barnett detailed the whole Jessica Batten situation, including what viewers didn’t see at the reunion.

“Obviously, there was a lot of things in the show I didn’t know about,” Amber told host Ellen DeGeneres after rewatching a clip from their drunken bachelorette party. “I thought maybe she had a crush on him. So, seeing everything when the show aired, I was not happy.”

“It was super fun,” Barnett joked.

“Matt was doing his best to calm me down,” Amber said. So, Barnett did his best to calm Amber down ahead of her confrontation with Jessica at the reunion. Remember, the show filmed in late 2018, so a lot of time has passed.

“I’m a very open person, I’m very honest about my feelings,” Amber said. “Something was going to be said, and we compromised.”

“We brought it down to like, 20 percent,” Barnett said.

Yep, that was 20 percent of what it could’ve been between Amber and Jessica.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couples still together—Amber and Barnett, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli—discussed the show and what life has been like since. Amber even revealed how she knew Barnett’s house was haunted and why they had to move. As for what’s next, they all have different plans. Cameron and Lauren want to have a bigger wedding reception with friends and family, Damian and Gi are planning to travel and possibly move in together, and Amber and Barnett are “just going with the flow right now.”

“We’re having a lot of fun right now,” Amber said.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.