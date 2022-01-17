The Love Letter of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland was sold for more than (dollar)5,000.

Frank Sinatra was married four times and had several other relationships during his life.

His on-again, off-again relationship with actress Judy Garland was one of his most famous.

While they kept many details of their relationship a secret, a love letter from Garland revealed some new details.

The letter was auctioned for nearly (dollar)6,000.

Garland and Sinatra began dating in 1949, while Garland was still married to director Vincente Minnelli and Sinatra was married to Nancy Barbato.

The two were original members of the Rat Pack, which was led by actor Humphrey Bogart.

On her official website, musician Joan Ellison described the group as “a social group of fun-loving, hard-drinking night owls who would convene at the home of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in the tony Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.”

When Garland’s marriage to Sid Luft ended in 1955 and Sinatra was dating Ava Gardner, the two rekindled their romance.

Despite the end of their affair, they remained close friends until Garland’s death in 1969.

Garland wrote the letter to Sinatra in 1949 after a romantic trip to the Hamptons, according to RR Auction, where it was available.

Garland expressed regret in the letter for having to leave Sinatra to travel to Boston.

She wrote, “I’m deeply disappointed to have to miss our Monday and Tuesday date.”

“However, getting to Boston by Sunday is critical.”

I’ll be staying at the Ritz-Carlton either with Mrs.

Carlton Alsop or Vicente Minnelli

You mentioned today that you were a neglegent.

But, darling, that’s insignificant in comparison to the immense joy you’ve brought to my life.

I’ll never forget the hours we spent together!”

She wrote that seeing Sinatra cheered her up and that she would be thinking of him at the end of the letter.

“Goodbye, darling,” she wrote, “I hope we will see each other soon.”

“Don’t forget about me,” says the narrator.

Consider me, as I will be considering you.”

The letter sold for (dollar)5,897 in its original envelope.

Sinatra became a fixture in Garland’s life as a result of their affairs and friendship.

As a result, he became close to Liza Minnelli, her daughter.

He drew her attention…

