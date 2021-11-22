The Love Story of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Secrets

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara married six years ago after the stars aligned to bring them together for good.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have been married for only six years.

Not that each and every day since November hasn’t been viscerally felt.

They seem like one of those forever couples, two people who have been marching toward each other until the timing was right and their worlds were safe to collide, never to be separated again.

“He smelled me and couldn’t help himself,” Vergara joked on Good Morning America shortly after they began dating, “and that’s all you need if you want Joe.”

“I’m big into smell,” Manganiello admitted to People shortly before they began dating.

It’s ironic that I was cast as a werewolf.

The smell on a woman’s neck where it meets her jaw, ahhhh! It’s heaven.”

Wasn’t it meant to be?

But, like normal people, these two sexy moths had to start somewhere before being compelled by each other’s flames…

In July 2014, a source casually told E! News, “They just started to hang out.”

The actress from Modern Family and the actor from True Blood had crossed paths at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May, back when those events attracted a who’s who of Hollywood.

After word got out that they were seeing each other, Vergara told E! News, “We’re having a lot of fun,” adding, “He’s a really funny guy, which is something really important for me, and a very nice guy.”

Manganiello, on the other hand, was already dead.

When asked when he knew Vergara was the one, Joe assured Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2018.

In fact, he was on the road for work when he learned Vergara was single, so he got her number from her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and flew out to New Orleans to take her on their first date, which took place on June 15, 2014, a date they commemorate every year. “Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” Manganiello told Haute Living.

“Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re that, you’re that…'”

