The MAC Cosmetics x Selena Collection Will Make Your Heart ”Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”

The moment Selena Quintanilla fans have all been waiting for: MAC Cosmetics’ second makeup collection inspired by the late music icon.

Yes we are feeling muy…excited!

For today only, the brand is releasing the Selena La Reina Collection. Even if you’re not able to shop for it, the line will officially launch online on April 21.

Speaking to E! News, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga (Selena’s sister and former Selena y Los Dinos member) explains why the second collaboration with MAC is even more significant and special than the first—which launched in 2016 to much success.

“Selena has been transcending into not just a Latina icon but a bi-cultural icon,” Suzette shares. “I see what the first launch represented and what this one is going to mean. It doesn’t just represent Selena, it represents us as Latinas.”

She adds, “The fact that we’re 25 years into Selena’s legacy… it’s a celebration.”

Fans of the Tejano legend may notice the packaging is different from the first. According to Suzette, that was intentional and done for a meaningful reason.

“When I approached the first collection, it was more about viewing it as how my sister would’ve done it,” Suzette explains. “My sister would’ve never put herself in the packaging.”

This time around, Selena is very much part of the packaging, which pays homage to one of her iconic bustiers. If anything, Suzette’s story of how that design came to life will make fans fall even more in love with the late star.

“One day, Selena’s making her bustier. She’s got rhinestones, she’s gluing them on, everything’s going great on the first side,” Suzette shares. “The opposite side, she starts stoning it. If you can see the pattern of it, she’s going in the row that she’s supposed to. But then she ran out of rhinestones. We just hear her scream, ‘I can’t believe it! I don’t have enough rhinestones!'”

Adding, “She didn’t know what she was gonna do, but that’s what she ended up creating. And it’s one of the most replicated bras that people like to wear.”

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the MAC x Selena collection today, fret not. The official launch date is on April 21, and you can purchase it on the brand’s website. Additionally, on April 23, the collection will be available online where MAC is sold.

