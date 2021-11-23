The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to Watch It

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to think about food, family, Black Friday shopping, and the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the three-hour broadcast on NBC, while Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan will host on Telemundo with Freddy Lomel.

Kim Petras, Kristin Chenoweth, Carrie Underwood, and others are among the many celebrity guests.

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is well-worth watching whether you’ll be at home for the holidays, hosting a food-filled gathering, or ordering takeout from the comfort of your couch.

With hosting NBC as the official broadcaster of the event and CBS airing their own coverage of the day, you’ll be able to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on TV or stream the proceedings on your own time this year.

This year’s parade will include 15 giant character balloons and 28 floats, including a giant Grogu from Disney’s The Mandalorian and Ada Twist from Netflix’s Ada Twist, after last year’s parade was significantly scaled back due to COVID-19.

In addition, rather than the utility vehicles used in the 2020 parade, we’ll see larger crowds and teams of balloon handlers.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has a lot to offer, so here’s how to watch it.

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 22nd, from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., it will be rebroadcast.

Where to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: The parade will be broadcast live on NBC, but it will also be broadcast live on CBS.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on Peacock, Paramount(plus), and streaming platforms that provide live TV services, such as Hulu.

