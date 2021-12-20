The Magical New Trailer for Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Reunion Will Enchant You

With a magical new trailer, Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Reunion will enchant you.

Right now, we could all use a little magic.

The official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will premiere on New Year’s Day, has been released by HBO.

Muggles, be ecstatic!

The trailer features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson sitting down at Hogwarts to reminisce about one of the most beloved film franchises in history, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was released 20 years ago.

The wizards themselves return to the set, flashing all the way back to the 9:34 track.

“Consider a strong memory.”

As he walks down Hogsmeade’s main street, Radcliffe says, “Make it the happiest you’ve ever remembered.”

Everyone, including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), gathers in the grand hall of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a merry reunion full of dancing, musical performers, and champagne toasts rife with hugs and laughter.

“It doesn’t feel like time has passed at all.

And a lot of time has passed,” Watson, who was 11 years old when the first film was made, reflects.

“The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our lives was done, and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and be like, it wasn’t though,” Radcliffe tells fans at the time.

Muggles, tune in to HBO Max on January 1st to be enchanted. In the meantime, watch the trailer above to be enchanted.

