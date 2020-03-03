The Magicians Ending With Season 5 on Syfy

There’s just a little magic left for Syfy’s The Magicians. E! News has confirmed the current fifth season will be the show’s last.

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever,” Syfy said in a statement.

The series, which is based on Grossman’s novels of the same name, returned for its fifth and final season in January 2020. Look for the series finale in April.

The Magicians season five cast includes Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Eihhorn.

In an interview with TVInsider, McNamara and Gamble said they had a feeling this would be the end of the road and planned an ending accordingly. A search to find the show a new home didn’t yield any results.

“I would say Sera can probably speak to that more succinctly and directly than I can because she and Henry Alonso Myers wrote the season finale,” McNamara said. “We all obviously pitched in at the story level, but my big contribution was writing the insane musical episode that comes right before the season finale.”

The Magicians is just the latest show to call it quits during the 2019-2020 TV season. A number of fan-favorite shows from Schitt’s Creek to Hawaii Five-0 are also saying farewell to legions of viewers. Get the latest scoop on all the ending and renewed shows in our handy guide.

The series airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on Syfy.

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)