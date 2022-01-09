The Magnolia Network premiere of Chip and Joanna Gaines has fans ecstatic.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debut has fans ecstatic.

With the launch of the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines are making a big comeback to cable television.

In January, the DIY Channel was acquired by the channel.

5 months after debuting their shows on the discovery(plus) streaming service.

Fans were ecstatic when Chip and Joanna announced the launch of a new network dedicated to home and lifestyle shows, which they curated.

Magnolia Network, which had been on cable for a long time, finally launched and took over the DIY Channel.

Chip and Joanna are the creators of the new network’s programming, as well as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which marks their return.

Joanna posted a photo on Instagram with a witty caption that alluded to their rule of not owning a television.

“Thanks to @chipgaines, we’ve gone from having no TV to having four.”

Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if they actually work.

The caption read, “Welcome to TV, @magnolianetwork! Let the watch party begin!”

It didn’t take long for fans to express their enthusiasm for the launch.

“I am OVERJOYED for y’all and can’t wait to see you on TV again!” one fan exclaimed.

“Big…Big Big! Congratulations… it’s a pleasure to watch your family’s success!” a follower exclaimed. “Thank you for all the great content I get to watch and for all the things I’ve learned!”

Another Instagram user commented, “I am so excited about this! I was up at 4am watching Fixer Upper!”

“I’m so excited you’re on cable!!! I’ve got Magnolia Network Originals on my DVR.”

Another fan commented, “And look forward to Fixer Upper Welcome Home tonight!!!!”

“I’m so happy for you guys! I loved watching you all on GMA. I hope the rest of the world sees your continued generosity.”

Another fan exclaimed, “You all are the sweetest people!”

“I’m overjoyed to see you on TV again without having to pay extra.

Thank you a lot.

I’ve been thinking about you.

All afternoon, I’ve been watching you on Magnolia Network.

Another Instagram user remarked, “Welcome back.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to fame as the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper. Now, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is back with a new twist.

