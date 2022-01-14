The Magnolia Network’s Home Work: Untangling the Drama

Despite the fact that the couple behind the show has received multiple complaints about their work, the Magnolia Network has decided to move forward with the series Home Work.

Renovations are prone to setbacks, and the Magnolia Network found itself in the middle of one just weeks after its debut on television.

Several homeowners who took part in the Home Work series, which premiered on the network in January, were arrested in early January.

7—came forward to accuse Candis and Andy Meredith of underperforming on renovations.

Three couples spoke out about their alleged experiences with the Merediths in 2019 in interviews with Today, including couple Vienna and Robert Goates, who said they started working with the Merediths after responding to a casting call for Home Work.

“They said they would be able to do more with our budget than we would normally be able to do because it was supposed to look good for our budget, so we were like ‘Oh my gosh,'” Vienna explained, later adding, “We had a lot of questions and we had talked to some other contractors and professionals, and we would ask these questions: ‘Can you really do it in that timeline? Can you really do that budget?”

The project took longer than expected and exceeded the initial budget by “tens of thousands of dollars.”

Despite the fact that the Goates were aware of the limitations posed by the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges, the project was terminated in September 2020.

“We were ready to be done,” Vienna said of the decision.

The Goates have yet to receive their money, despite hiring an attorney who created a payment plan for the Merediths. Vienna said she told Candis about their decision, and the Home Work hosts promised to return the (dollar)50,000 the couple initially paid.

Today cited a judgment signed by Candis Meredith, which stated that as of September 1,

The Merediths owed the Goates family (dollar)39,537.94 as of June 30, 2021.

Candis confirmed to Today that she and her husband worked on these families’ home renovations and that “mistakes were made,” but that they “never intended to hurt anybody.” (E! News reached out to the Merediths for comment, but did not receive a response.)

On January, however,

The Magnolia Network canceled the show on July 7 in order to investigate the complaints.

The announcement was followed by a series of…

