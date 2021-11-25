The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, hosted by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, is launching a new pay-per-view event.

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, hosted by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, is launching a new pay-per-view.

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has grown in a variety of ways, including the launch of the Major Pod Network and their first pay-per-view, FWF. Now they’re back with a new pay-per-view, FWF LIVE! II, which will stream live on majorwfpod.com on Friday, November 26th at 8 p.m.

Cardona, Myers, Swoggle, “Smart” Mark Sterling, Tatanka, The Headbangers, VSK, and others will perform at FWF LIVE! II.

Until December 1st, you can order the pay-per-view, which will air through a secure Patreon link, as well as exclusive merchandise, by clicking here.

You can pre-order the show now for (dollar)40, but if you want some extras, go for (dollar)65, which includes the pay-per-view, FWF Live! II Trading Card, (hashtag)MajorPBR Trading Card, FWF Live! II Pin, and Mosh and Trasher Micro Brawlers.

You’ll also get FWF Live! II and FWF Live! I, as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary on the pay-per-view’s production and a bonus Qandamp;A podcast.

If you want even more swag, go for the (dollar)150 tier, which includes everything above as well as an autographed FWF Live! II print (of which only 35 are available).

The (dollar)185 tier includes all of the previous tiers except the print, which is replaced with an autographed Major Pod Network Mic Flag signed by Matt, Brian, and Mark.

The Mic Flag will now be replaced with a Mystery Weapon from Long Island Street Fight, which will be autographed by Cardona, at the (dollar)300 tier.

This can be a Kendo Stick, a table leg, or the lid of a trashcan.

Other tiers include a Turnbuckle Pad signed by one or all of the FWF crew.

You can see everything here.

