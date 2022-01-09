The majority of Betty White’s fans will be surprised by her biggest hit movie.

The majority of Betty White’s fans will be surprised by her biggest hit film.

Betty White’s death came as a shock to fans, despite the fact that she was 99 years old at the time.

Even in her later years, the actress maintained a vibrant personality.

With her 100th birthday only a few weeks away, most people assumed she’d breeze through it.

However, as White fans commemorate her life and work, some may overlook the fact that she appeared in a number of films over the years.

And the biggest hit will almost certainly come as a shock.

White rose to prominence as the host of The Betty White Show.

She had her own daytime talk show from 1952 to 1954, which she hosted.

She remained a regular personality on various game shows and variety shows for many years.

Hollywood on TV, The Eddie Albert Show, What’s My Line?, and Match Game were among them.

She is, however, best known for her work in sitcoms.

Life with Elizabeth was the first of many shows in which she starred, running from 1953 to 1955.

White’s performance as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s, however, catapulted her career to new heights.

One of her most well-known roles was Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, which aired from 1985 to 1992.

Fans react to Ryan Reynolds’ statement that he “can’t get over” Betty White after they co-starred in “The Proposal.”

White squeezed in some movie roles among her extensive TV credits.

White was known to pop up for a scene-stealing role on the big screen, particularly after The Golden Girls ended.

Even though she only had a few minutes on screen, the comic legend made the most of it.

However, White’s contribution to her biggest hit is often overlooked.

The film in question is Toy Story 4, in which White voices Bitey White, a toy tiger.

According to The-Numbers.com, Toy Story 4 grossed over (dollar)1 billion.

White shares screen time with fellow comedy legends Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Carl Reiner, and Alan Oppenheimer, despite her character’s brief appearance.

All of the actors play toys with names that are puns on their own, such as Melephant Brooks, an elephant, and Chairol Burnett, a small plastic chair.

Toy Story 4 wasn’t just White’s final film…

