The Manifest Cast’s Season 2 Teases Are So Puzzling You Need to Hear Them

So much has happened on Manifest and viewers have only seen three episodes of season two. Reader, buckle up, it’s only going to get crazier.

The fourth episode of season two airs Monday, Jan. 27 and in “Black Box,” Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) finds herself in the middle of a bank robbery with a mystery assailant. Meanwhile, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) piece together mythological clues and Olive (Luna Blaise) goes further into the world of the Believers. And the twists keep on coming.

“You are going to get more answers as to what happened to us on the plane, you are also going to get more questions to what happened to us on the plane,” Parveen Kaur, Saanvi on the show, told E! News.

Viewers can also expect many new characters to “stir the pot,” J.R. Ramirez, Jared on Manifest, said. And at the end of the day, after many entanglements with new foes, “not everybody is going to make it out alive,” Ramirez said about the main characters. Jack Messina, Cal Stone on the show, teased the Stone family has a huge calling coming up that could unravel one of the show’s biggest mysteries.

E! News asked the Manifest stars to tease the rest of the season in five words. Roxburgh’s comments are even more of a mystery than the show’s plot: “Death date. Drugs. Cold. Triangle. Book.”

“Maybe that wasn’t a good one,” she said about book.

Click play to hear more.

Manifest airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

