Pamela Anderson’s Fascinating Friendships, Marriages, and Divorces

From Pamela Anderson’s two-decade marriage to Tommy Lee, which resulted in two children and an infamous sex tape, to her 2020 vows with husband No.

Pamela Anderson has a straightforward explanation for her proclivity for falling hard and fast.

In May 2020, she told The New York Times, “I’m a romantic,” a few months after her reported marriage to producer Jon Peters ended less than two weeks into happily ever after.

“I believe I am a simple target.”

And I think people just live in fear; I’m not sure what it was all about, but I think fear played a big role.”

The thrice-divorced Baywatch and VIP actress also claimed she hadn’t married the man, who is 22 years her senior.

“It was just a small incident,” she explained.

“There was a time when there was no wedding, no marriage, no nothing.”

“That sounds bizarre. But that’s it,” she added with a laugh. (She also stated that there was “nothing physical” between them and that they were just friends.)

“Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters – it was just a bizarre lunch,” a tweet from April 5, 2020 reiterated.

She was rumored to have moved on to her next attempt at the real thing by then.

In January 2021, a day after Anderson announced her departure from social media (“try not to be seduced by wasted time…That’s what THEY want,” she advised), E! News confirmed that Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Dec.

On April 24, 2020, she will be at home in her native Canada.

The newlywed told the Daily Mail, which broke the news, that she is “exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

Anderson was “very happy” with Hayhurst, a source told People in September 2020, and he’d been helping her fix up the Vancouver Island home she bought from her grandparents 25 years prior.

“This is where my parents got married and they’re still married,” she told the Mail.

“It’s as if I’ve gone full circle.”

