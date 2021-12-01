The ‘Marshallow-Like’ Comfort of These Ultra-Plush Slippers

‘Marshallow-Like’ Comfort in These Ultra-Plush Slippers

Listen up: Not everyone wants to spend a hundred dollars on slippers.

And you know what? That’s perfectly fine.

When it comes to slipper shopping, it sometimes feels like there’s an unspoken peer pressure pushing us towards top brands that we don’t really care about.

However, you are not obligated to submit.

Why would you do that when you can find a pair that you prefer for a fraction of the price?

How does a Black Friday deal starting at under (dollar)30 sound? We’re sure it’ll sound even better once you learn that these slippers have a whopping number of five-star reviews on Amazon.

They’re also available in a variety of colors.

We can’t wait any longer; we need to show you your next cozy purchase right away!

At Amazon, you can get the https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/parlovable20cross20band20slippers.html for just (dollar)22! Prices are correct as of January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

The upper and footbed of these slide-on slippers are made of super fluffy faux fur.

This faux fur is plush and thick — and totally adorable — but it’s only part of what makes these slippers so cozy.

What if we add a high-density memory foam insole to the mix? The brand’s goal for this insole was “marshmallow-like comfort,” and judging by how well these house shoes are selling on Amazon, the mission was clearly accomplished!

These slippers have a cross band design and an open toe to prevent cramping and sweating.

Anti-skid rubber soles are on the bottom, and they’re both durable and waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about stepping in any spills by accident.

You can wear these slippers outside the house as well, whether you’re going to the mailbox, walking the dog, or having a meal on the patio!

These Parlovable slippers come in five different colors: grey, camel, pink, cream, and a white-grey combination with one strap.

