The Marvel Series was inspired by ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Home Alone,’ according to the director of ‘Hawkeye.’

The Director of “Hawkeye” Reveals How “Die Hard” and “Home Alone” Inspired the Marvel Series

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to watch Marvel’s newest Disney(plus) show, Hawkeye, which takes place during Christmastime in New York City and is meant to feel like a holiday classic, according to the Marvel powers that be.

“While in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas,” according to the Marvel’s Hawkeye synopsis.

Clint’s life as an Avenger (former Avenger?) is extremely hectic.

While we don’t know what Clint has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame two years ago, we do know that he hasn’t spent Christmas with his family in a long time.

As a result, he’s set on doing so in Hawkeye.

Clint even promised his daughter that he’d be home for Christmas.

As a result, the holidays are deeply ingrained in the show’s fabric.

Hawkeye was inspired by some of the most iconic holiday films, according to one of the series’ directors.

After a long night, I’m anticipating Clint and Kate’s return.

On November 24, @DisneyPlus will begin streaming Marvel Studios’ (hashtag)Hawkeye.

@DanielNashpic.twitter.comMD11vJvc4d Artist: @DanielNashpic.twitter.comMD11vJvc4d

Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas was interviewed by ComicBook.com about the Marvel Disney(plus) series and where it got its ideas.

“I know Die Hard was mentioned as one side of things, but yeah.

“I mean, both the original and Lost In New York, Home Alone is a big atmospheric Christmas touchstone,” Thomas said.

“Yeah, I’m not sure.”

Like I said, I’d just do Gremlins as well.

It’s like… whether a direct reference makes it into a show or a movie or not, I’ll take any excuse to keep plumbing my cultural memory.”

While some may debate whether Die Hard or Gremlins are Christmas movies, both Home Alone movies are set during the holidays.

And it’s clear from the first few episodes of Hawkeye that the Marvel show drew inspiration from all of these films for its setting and story.

Entertainment Tonight was on the red carpet for the premiere of Hawkeye…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]