The Marvel Team Feels Like ‘Family,’ According to Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson describes the Marvel team as “family.”

Scarlett Johansson will return as a producer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In early 2021, the Black Widowstar sued the studio and Disney.

Despite all of the drama, Johansson says she still enjoys working with Marvel because they treat her like family.

For more than a decade, Johansson has been associated with Marvel and Disney.

Following her debut as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in Iron Man 2 (2010), she went on to star in Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame, among other MCU films.

In July 2021, Johansson’s last Marvel film, Black Widow, was released in theaters and on Disney(plus) Premier Access at the same time.

However, she sued both Marvel and Disney shortly after the film’s release, alleging that they cheated her out of her share of the profits.

“In the months before the lawsuit, Ms.

According to a statement from Johansson’s lawyer, “Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and fulfill Marvel’s promise.”

“Disney purposefully and without justification induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement in order to prevent Ms.

Johansson from getting the most out of her Marvel contract.”

Disney and Johansson finally came to an agreement in September 2021.

In a statement, Johansson said, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney.”

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I’ve had a great creative relationship with the team.”

I am excited to continue working with you.”

This Wednesday, Marvel Studios’ (hashtag)BlackWidow will be available to ALL @DisneyPlus subscribers! pic.twitter.comhibTMOfVt7

Johansson is reuniting with Marvel after all of the legal drama.

She’ll be working on a top-secret project for the MCU, and she said it was easy to return because she’s so comfortable with the Marvel crew.

Johansson told Collider, “Working with Marvel is like working with family there.”

“Marvel has some of the best IP ever, so you can really dream big there, and nothing is ever off the table, so you just throw all these wild ideas around and see what sticks.”

“It’s like a creative playground that’s just like a dream,” she said, praising the studios’ vast resources and collaborative efforts.

Again, having spent ten years in the world with those… I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there…

