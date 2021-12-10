The Marvel Universe’s Most Hated Villain Is Running for President

Daredevil at Marvel Comics has reached a true benchmark for a big comic run, with its own crossover event, thanks to writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s work.

Devil’s Reign is a six-issue series that will branch out into other titles such as Moon Knight, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Villains for Hire, but it all revolves around Daredevil and Kingpin’s ongoing feud.

Furious that his file folder containing Daredevil’s identity is now empty, not to mention angry that the Man Without Fear is back on the streets, Kingpin has declared war on heroes in New York City, in a move that appears to mirror the Civil War plot of Superhero Registration.

Other plans for Wilson Fisk, however, are being made in the shadows.

The following contains spoilers.

As readers of Zdarsky’s work know, siblings Quinn and Una Stromwyn, some uber-rich types who have been working in the shadows to pull strings around New York to suit their own agendas, are two recurring characters throughout the book.

Their plans, which have ranged from police control to weaponizing supervillains, have put them in the crosshairs of both Daredevil and Kingpin, but their plans for Fisk appear to be aiming higher than New York City, aiming for Washington DC.

Some brief scenes with the Stromwyns appear throughout the first issue of Devil’s Reign, alluding to some of their other small schemes.

When told that they have a meeting with their “Political Futures Group,” the two talk about how they helped Fisk win the mayorship of New York City.

Quinn believes it’s all “fun” because Fisk is so unpredictable. Una appears to regret it.

As if the allusions to Fisk and Donald Trump couldn’t get any more obvious, the final panel of the issue reveals their big plan: they want to make Fisk President.

It’s also worth noting that Fisk appears to believe he’ll be re-elected as Mayor of New York, but the issue also introduces a new candidate for the job: Tony Stark himself.

There are four more issues of Devil’s Reign to go, and if the goal of this arc is to put Wilson Fisk in the White House, it might be the best thing Daredevil could hope for when it comes to reducing crime in New York.

It is possible…

