“The Masked Singer”: First, pull one off! The TV review

The times, they are serious. You don’t have to turn on “The Masked Singer” (ProSieben) to get that. And yet: how serious the situation is only when the species that has always been said to leave the swaying barge is said to survive the nuclear war – the cockroach.

Well, the cockroach has its reasons, and these are probably the most understandable and reasonable that you can have these days. At the end of the day, when the renegade animal was finally unmasked, the costume had all three jurors – alongside Ruth Moschner and Rea Garvey, this time Luke Mockridge was there – unanimously typed: Angelo Kelly.

The Clansman is alive, his fans know it, of course, in Ireland and the flight transfers from home to the show, which are linked to weekly shows, Kelly no longer wanted to risk, he reported in the player, in which he had already exchanged the cockroach grab for rubber boots. The chances were not bad before that the Kelly cockroach had come a long way this season, but the reasons for the exit – and the associated voluntary unmasking – were essential for everyone.

Guesswork at “The Masked Singer”

At the end of the program, the goddess was robbed of her glittering incognito, but it took another three hours until then. First of all, the Wuschel (“Can’t Stop The Feeling”) got to do with the rabbit (“I Wanna Be Loved By You”), the double cute full service at the beginning. The jury, in which Luke Mockridge followed the traces of his analytically gifted predecessor Elton quite competently, in a frenzy of tips. Greats like Enie van de Meiklokjes, Nora Tschirner and Blümchen were suspected under the rabbit fur, the fuzz was located at Wincent Weiss, Mike Singer and Giovanni Zarrella. The good thing about multiple poking in the fog: the derivations may sound logical, but in the end they are mostly just nonsense.

In the duel robot versus goddess, finally the clash of the pop heavyweights, ABBA against Lizzo, “The Winner Takes It All” against “Juice”. For the robot, Rea Garvey’s extremely reasonable assumption: Here someone is holding their talent behind the mountain to make the puzzle even more difficult. It didn’t quite work out with the voluntary quality reduction. The way the voice at the end of the ABBA classic went into the high registers sounded like a dozen or so singing lessons.

The goddess, unsurprisingly, was ultimately left behind in this unequal duel. Ruth Moschner’s assumption that she might have been a woman with whom she had recently bought cowboy hats and talked about breasts – which is what you do when you get banned from contact – should prove to be wrong .

Finally, the great unmasking of God

In the final triathlon the chameleon – that must be Didi Hallervorden! – against the dragon. That in turn should be Gregor Meyle. Or Florian Silbereisen! Against the sloth, in which Luke Mockridge suspected that it could be Mirko Nontscheff. The derivation, something with ‘non’ and ‘boss’, may have sounded a little feverish, Mockridge had already admitted the explanation for such wild birds under his own hat line: “I was smoking weed before the show!”. Well then, if we had also dealt with this, perhaps a suggestion for the audience at home in Corantäne, if after two or three weeks of living Iso the mental should harden increasingly.

Finally, to make a big sweep, Rea made the rabbit cry, forgot the chameleon and dragon for a cuddly moment and smoothly spaced the safety distance, and described to Luke Mockridge something of “overall perfection”, a word creation, to which one actually only took three or four moves the herbal cigarette is coming. Finally, the great unmasking of God – under the dazzling couture, neither Maren Gilzer nor Charlotte Würdig, Paula Lambert or anyone else from “Ruth Moschner’s WhatsApp address book” (O-Ton Mockridge) was hiding, but actress Rebecca Immanuel (“Edel & Starck” ). And nobody really had it on the slip.