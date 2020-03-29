The Masked Singer (ProSieben): Nasty insult to Helene Fischer horrifies viewers

The Masked Singer: ProSieben viewers know Luke Mockridge and his sense of humor. But in the live show he shocked with a nasty statement about Helene Fischer and overshot for some fans.

At “The Masked Singer” on ProSieben four masks have already fallen

four masks have already fallen Was on Tuesday Luke Mockridge (31) Part of the advice team

Part of the advice team A nasty statement viewers were shocked by Schlager Queen Helene Fischer

Cologne – for many it is most exciting TV show currently: “The Masked Singer” on ProSieben. Six celebrities have yet to be exposed, four masks have already been removed from the ProSieben program. One sits every week new member in addition to the permanent advice team consisting of the audience, Rea Garvey (46) and Ruth Moschner (43). On Tuesday the Entertainer Luke Mockridge (31) guess – with a nasty statement about the Pop singer Helene Fischer (35) fans should have been shocked.

Luke Mockridge was on Tuesday at “The Masked Singer” at the rate desk. © picture alliance / Willi Weber / ProSieben / dpa

“The Masked Singer”: Cockroach and the goddess have to drop their masks at ProSieben

In the last episode of “The Masked Singer” (All air times of “The Masked Singer”) fell to the surprise of TV viewers two masks: The celebrity under the cockroach voluntarily left the show due to the corona crisis and the Spectators chose the goddess’ costume. As most “The Masked Singer” fans thought, Angelo Kelly was under the cockroach costume. But the moment when the Goddess took off her mask: On the Actress Rebecca Immanuel nobody had come from the council team.

Drache causes goose bumps with the appearance at “The Masked Singer”

The also causes many question marks among viewers and the advice team Person under the dragon costume. In the last “The Masked Singer” show (These are the best television programs on German television) On Tuesday the dragon sang the Adele song “Set Fire to the Rain”. Because of the voice and some clues are up Rea Garvey and Luke Mockridge surethat the singer Gregor Meyle (41) is under the heavy costume. But the TV presenter Ruth Moschner suddenly brings the hit star and new DSDS moderator Florian Silbereisen comes into play.

Hit star under dragon costume at “The Masked Singer” on ProSieben?

“I have a completely different theory,” said the 43-year-old. Based on the evidence about the fire and the iron, Ruth Moschner explains: “I am with a folk music star, which is called iron – silver iron. Because too Helene Fischer has a song, which means’ angel pull through the fire “. She further explains the Dragon process the separation of the hit queen (The greatest German pop singer of all time) Helene Fischer still, which also emerges from the evidence. Also the Bavarian accent of the singer’s ex-boyfriend Ruth Moschner wants to hear out.

Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen were the dream couple in the hit. © picture alliance / dpa

Nasty statement about Helene Fischer in “The Masked Singer”: fans horrified

Then lets Luke Mockridge made a nasty statement on “The Masked Singer” fall, which shocked every TV viewer: “Florian Silbereisen was once married to a dragon – or together”. This Swipe is clearly aimed at Helene Fischerwho was with the popular presenter of many hit shows for ten years. Usually “The Masked Singer” stands out on ProSieben in that no celebrities are insulted or shown. Luke Mockridge changed that with this diss.

Who really is under that Dragon costume plugged? Not clear. It remains exciting “The Masked Singer” 2020 definitely on ProSieben. Most recently, Elton caused a small scandal – did he reveal that Jasmin Wagner was there?

Helene Fischer is also affected by the effects of the corona virus. Because their planned concert on April 4th in Austria cannot take place. Nevertheless, the pop singer Helene Fischer has a mega surprise for her fans.

