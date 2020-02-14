The Masked Singer Unmasks Miss Monster

Bow down to the Queen of Funk.

Chaka Khan was just revealed to have been masquerading as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer, joining Drew Carey and Lil Wayne in this season’s hall of unmasked faces.

Nicole Scherzinger had figured it out earlier in the episode, and she was thrilled to see she was right.

The three remaining singers in group A—Kangaroo, Turtle, and White Tiger—will move on to the Super Nine after we see two more groups of six battle it out. That means we’re now saying goodbye to them for six weeks, which is irritating only because we’ve got no clue who the Kangaroo is and we desperately want to know.

As for Turtle and White Tiger, we’ve got some pretty good guesses, which you can see below.

Tonight’s clue packages switched it up and for the first time in the series, we heard from friends or family of the masked singers instead of the singers themselves. Or rather we heard from friends and family of some of the Masked Singers. The Turtle’s clue package was a message from his ninth grade teacher, who he apparently recognized once last year, which felt…bleak. Did the Turtle we believe to be Jesse McCartney really not have any other friends or family available for this gig? We’d love to know.

See below for all the reveals and biggest clues so far!

Next week, we’ll meet Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Frog.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.