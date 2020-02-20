The Masked Singer Unmasks the Elephant

Who knew Tony Hawk could sing?

The pro skateboarder was revealed to have been masquerading as the Elephant on The Masked Singer for this one episode, as tonight was the debut of Group B—six new masked singers hoping to make it to the next round of competition.

The panel got relatively close to guessing Hawk but not close enough, so his reveal was an actual surprise.

“I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further, so thank you for releasing me,” Hawk said when the mask was off.

He explained that his song choice of “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure was for his wife, because they chose a Cure song for their wedding song. The clue that tripped up the panel the most was that he paraded through the White House, and Hawk reminded us that he skated through the White House for a Father’s Day event in 2010.

The remaining singers in Group B include the Mouse, the Banana, the Frog, the Kitty, and the Taco. They will all compete next Wednesday and the Wednesday after, and then we’ll meet the final Group C to find out who will make it into the Super 9.

The biggest clues and best guesses for all the singers we’ve met so far can be found below!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.