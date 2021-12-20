The Matrix 4: How to Watch

What Is The Best Way to Watch The Matrix 4?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections, the upcoming Matrix film.

The next chapter in Neo’s journey will begin nearly 20 years after he first chose the red pill.

Along with the original cast, the new Matrix film will feature Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff.

Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly, will not be returning to the franchise, returns with The Matrix Resurrections.

In December, the fourth Matrix film will be released in theaters and streamed on HBO Max for an exclusive one-month period.

The fourth film in the series appears to pick up inside the blue-pilled version of the Matrix, with Neo re-introduced as Thomas A Anderson, according to a recently released trailer.

Thomas has been having “dreams that weren’t just dreams,” and he’ll soon meet Trinity.

The two are thrown right back into the slo-mo, sci-fi, bullet-stopping action of their previous chapters.

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all began — back to the Matrix,” says Jonathan Groff’s character in the trailer.

Here’s how to watch The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections on the big screen.

When will The Matrix 4 be released? The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 20th.

How can I watch The Matrix 4? Following its premiere, The Matrix Resurrections will be available in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max for a month.

Until January, you can watch the fourth Matrix film from the comfort of your own living room by subscribing to HBO Max for (dollar)15 per month or (dollar)150 per year.

