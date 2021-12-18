‘The Matrix’ had a trans character who was cut because studio heads ‘weren’t ready,’ according to Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves reveals that a trans character was cut from ‘The Matrix’ because studio executives “weren’t ready.”

The Matrix and its sequels are among the most discussed and critically acclaimed films of the twenty-first century.

The Wachowskis’ complex themes and deeply personal touch elevated what could have otherwise been just some mindless action blockbusters in lesser hands, thanks to a jumble of influences ranging from old science fiction, anime, Akira Kurosawa films, video games, and philosophy.

The prominent transgender reading of the material is one of the most discussed aspects of the films, especially in the wake of certain real-life events.

This trans subtext would have been pure text, according to the star of The Matrix trilogy, if it hadn’t been for the executive meddling of one particular character.

The Matrix can be viewed in a variety of ways.

The first film, in particular, is a very raw and very personal look at society, technology, and people at the turn of the century, and how they all fit together.

Combine that with a dystopian plot about sentient machines who use humans as batteries in a virtual reality and the kung-fu fighting, leather-clad heroes who try to stop them, and you’ve got yourself a hit.

Lana and Lilly Wachowski wrote and directed the original trilogy from start to finish, pouring their hearts and souls into it.

As previously stated, this transformed what could have been a generic action movie into something more personal with a lot on its mind.

Both of the Wachowskis, in particular, would later come out as transgender women after the films were finished, something that was almost hinted at throughout the films.

Many of the themes and events in the film take on new meaning when viewed through a trans lens, in addition to the various surface level references to elements of trans-ness (the iconic red pill resembling estrogen pills in the 1990s, Agent Smith’s insistence on calling Neo by the name he’s been rejected by).

Morpheus’ speech to Neo about something he can’t name being wrong with the world has been interpreted by many as an allegory for gender dysphoria.

I know what you’ve been up to… why you don’t get much sleep, why you live alone, and why you sit in front of your computer night after night.

As much allegory as there is…

