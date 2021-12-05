‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ has already made a critical error.

Keanu Reeves’ first appearance in The Matrix was more than 20 years ago.

The science fiction action film persuaded audiences all over the world that we are all trapped inside a virtual reality.

The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the highly successful dystopian franchise, will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

While fans are excited to pick up where Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) left off, one glaring error has them wondering how the upcoming film will play out.

It’s time to step back into The Matrix.

The Matrix trilogy consisted of the original film, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions, all of which were released in 2003.

The three films revolve around artificial intelligence capturing humanity and imprisoning them in a virtual reality known as “The Matrix.” While their bodies are farmed as energy sources, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) searches for “The One,” who possesses superhuman abilities and can end the ongoing war.

The battle between humans and machines continues in the final installment, while Neo meets his demise.

Neo is brought back to life in The Matrix: Resurrections, as the title of the upcoming film indicates.

According to Esquire, the plot will follow the protagonist “as he makes the final decision to complete the mission.”

Laurence Fishburne has stated categorically that he will not reprise his role as Morpheus in The Matrix: Reloaded.

Fans are ecstatic to learn that Neo will be resurrected, with Reeves reprising his role, but they’re baffled as to why Fishburne will not be reprising his role as Morpheus.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the iconic role played by Laurence Fishburne in all three films, as well as the video game that followed.

According to Indiewire, the new Morpheus is seen in the trailer offering Neo a red or blue pill, as was the case in previous films.

He’s also sporting the Fishburne-exclusive round mirrored glasses.

“Just because I’m playing a character named Morpheus doesn’t mean it’s the Morpheus,” Abdul-Mateen II told British GQ.

