The MCU Collaboration Process is Described by Hawkeye’s Director

There is no such thing as a standalone project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Each series and film in the ever-expanding MCU is linked, whether through events, characters, or settings, and while this provides a rich and engaging experience for fans, it necessitates careful collaboration for the creative talent responsible for bringing projects to life.

Rhys Thomas, the director of Hawkeye, now talks about the collaboration process for the upcoming Disney(plus) series, revealing how some ideas didn’t work out because they were already in the works for other projects.

“Fortunately, my role as an executive producer on this was really just trying to protect all things Hawkeye and you know, from a story standpoint, there’s completion sort of just, I guess, silo that off,” Thomas told Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com.

“So Trinh Tran was the one with the keys to some of the other cars in the garage.”

But even then, I think Kevin [Feige] is above her, so we’d get that surprise of, you know, I’d have an idea in the middle of the night and get all excited and rush in the next day thinking, ‘oh, I’ve solved this problem.’ And then you’d find out, and sometimes Trinh wouldn’t even know that, oh, they’re doing that in this show so you can’t.

And that was usually how I discovered things.”

Thomas also stated that figuring out the geographical elements of the Marvel New York City skyline was not a difficult task for him.

There was always someone who knew what was okay to use and, perhaps more importantly, what went where, just as there was with story elements.

“New York and the MCU do have their own little geographic components, you know.”

And so, yeah, I mean, I grew up, no, I didn’t grow up, but I grew up as an adult in New York, and I was obviously in SNL for a long time,” Thomas explained.

“So, I take the city seriously, and I think I took a lot of pride in shooting it and trying to be as accurate as possible.”

But then there’s this other layer of like, ‘Oh, that’s what Grand Central is really all about, there’s the memorial to the…’

