‘The Meal Is Expected to Be Elaborate,’ says Ina Garten about the one night of the week she refuses to host.

Dinner parties hosted by Ina Garten, whether on Barefoot Contessa or in one of her many Barefoot Contessa cookbooks, appear to be almost effortless.

However, as fans of the celebrity chef are likely aware, she has some amusing pointers for making the process go more smoothly.

Garten, on the other hand, draws a line at hosting a Saturday night dinner, which she despises.

If you’ve ever wanted to attend one of Garten’s dinner parties, chances are the Food Network star wouldn’t invite you on a Saturday night.

She’d choose any other day of the week because, as she explained in Martha Stewart Living, hosting Saturday night dinner is difficult.

Garten’s dinner parties began to exclude Saturdays as a result of what she learned while running her Barefoot Contessa specialty food store.

“I learned that Saturday night dinner is the most difficult party to pull off,” she said.

“Aperitifs, first course, dinner, dessert, and coffee are all expected to be elaborate.”

“People come in at 7:30 or 8 p.m. and stay for hours — well past my bedtime — and they’re all exhausted,” she added.

Furthermore, what occurs at dinner is expected.

Garten explained, “Drinks are always in the living room and dinner is always in the dining room.”

“You always know what you’re going to get.”

And Garten dinner parties, at least as planned and executed by the Barefoot Contessa, have an element of surprise.

“I believe a party should be about surprising your friends,” she said, adding that she prefers to “entertain almost any time except Saturday night.”

The Barefoot Contessa’s method of entertaining entails inviting guests over on Sundays, which Garten considers to be the best day to entertain and her personal favorite.

So, why does she prefer to invite people over on Sunday afternoons?

“Everyone finished their Saturday chores,” she said, adding, “and they have a lot of energy during the day.”

It also doesn’t last as long as a Garten dinner party from the night before.

“We hang out at the kitchen table for a few hours before my friends go off to enjoy the rest of their day,” she explained.

“All of the food can be prepared ahead of time,” says the author.

If you want to take Garten’s advice and host a Sunday lunch instead of a Saturday night dinner, she has everything you need.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.