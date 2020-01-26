The Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Becoming a Movie Thanks to Tina Fey

Another Mean Girls movie? That is so fetch!

Tina Fey is set to bring Mean Girls back to movie theaters, however, it’s not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan. According to the announcement on Thursday, the Broadway musical Mean Girls is being adapted into a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures. Fey wrote the script for this musical film and will produce alongside Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels.

The upcoming movie musical will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said Thursday. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.”

“I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now,” she added. “They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Producer Michaels also shared Thursday, “It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film.”

“I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations,” Michaels continued. “We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.”

The producers are currently in final discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London’s West End in late spring of 2021.

Audiences fell in love with the dynamic characters in Mean Girls when the movie—starring Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett and Lacey Chabert, premiered in 2004. Fey, who also appeared in the film, wrote the screenplay for the movie, which was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

The Mean Girls musical debuted on Broadway in 2018 and is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. You can get ticket information, HERE.