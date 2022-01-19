The Mescal Wasilewski Engagement Ring of Jodie Sweetin Is Worth An Estimated (Dollar)85K: Details

Jodie Sweetin’s Mescal Wasilewski Engagement Ring Is Estimated To Be Worth $85K: Details

Jodie Sweetin’s jewelry collection has been updated with some sparkly new bling.

From now on, the 39-year-old actress will be wearing a stunning engagement ring from fiancé Mescal Wasilewski.

On Monday, January 17, the 51-year-old therapist proposed to the Full House actress with a stunning bauble.

The “unique” bling is worth (dollar)85,000, according to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

Fried told Us that her diamond is a marquise cut with pointed ends and an elongated shape.

“Not only that, but her center stone is encircled by a halo of diamonds, and her band is also lined with diamonds.

Her center diamond is roughly two carats, in my opinion.”

Sweetin wanted to show off her ring, which is understandable given the stunning piece of jewelry she wore on her finger.

Following the proposal, which occurred two days before her birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share a close-up of the bling, as well as a selfie with her soon-to-be husband.

The Merry and Bright actress began her caption with a Maya Angelou quote.

“There is no heart for me like yours in the entire world.”

“There is no love for you like mine anywhere in the world,” she wrote.

“I’ll always love you Mescal,” Sweetin continued.

You’re the person I’m looking for.

I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.

Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our exciting lives.

We’re doing it together.

I think I’ll enjoy turning 40.

(hashtag)soontobemrs (hashtag)moreinloveeveryday (hashtag)happy40thbirthdaytome (hashtag)happy40thbirthdaytome (hashtag)happy40thbirthdaytome (hashtag)happy40thbirthdaytome (hashtag)happy40

It didn’t take long for the actress’s celebrity friends to congratulate her — and ogle the ring.

“Congratulations sis, love you,” Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure said, while Danielle Fishels said, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you.”

Also, that is a stunning ring!!”

Sweetin’s fourth husband is Wasilewski.

Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010, and Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 were her previous husbands.

Zoie is her daughter with Herpin, and Beatrix is her daughter with Coyle.

Sweetin’s engagement comes on the heels of the death of former costar Bob Saget.

The actor who took part in the performance.

