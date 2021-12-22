The Messy Relationship of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall: From Nearly Engaged to Feuding Exes

From Nearly Engaged to Feuding Exes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall’s Relationship Has Been Messy.

Breakups on the Bachelor Nation aren’t all the same.

Years after their tumultuous relationship on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall struggled to maintain good relations.

Following Nick’s appearance on season 10 of The Bachelorette, where he came in second place for Andi Dorfman’s heart, he began talking to Kaitlyn, who was on season 19 of The Bachelor attempting to find love with Chris Soules.

On a January 2019 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, the Natural Habits creator discussed their pre-show relationship, admitting that they talked “every day, all day” on the phone and via FaceTime.

Kaitlyn was offered the role of Bachelorette for season 11 after forming a relationship.

Nick crashed a group date on her season and joined the cast, still interested in pursuing a career with the former dance teacher.

Despite the romantic gesture — and a pre-fantasy suite hookup — Kaitlyn fell in love with fellow contestant Shawn Booth and rejected Nick’s proposal midway through the finale.

Nick admitted on his podcast in January 2019 that “it was more personal because of the relationship before it and all the things that happened leading up to it.”

“At this point, everyone knows Kaitlyn and I had previously talked.

That is something I haven’t shied away from.”

“At that point, she was just a friend, and we were flirting and talking ridiculous things, and it kind of snowballed when she went on [Jimmy] Kimmel,” he continued.

“I recall her texting me and saying, ‘Hey, keep an eye on it.’ She was like, ‘I’ll throw you signals.’

‘I’m going to keep my fingers on my lower lip.’ She did it!”

After their split, Nick and Kaitlyn’s post-show relationship has had its ups and downs, with the “Off the Vine” podcast host accusing her ex of not joining the franchise for the right reasons.

The following is a timeline of Nick and Kaitlyn’s relationship:

