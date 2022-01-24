The Mighty Ducks’ Replacement for Emilio Estevez Is a Delightfully Unexpected Surprise

The actor who will be filling Emilio Estevez’s ice skates for season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was announced by Disney(plus) on April 24.

Josh Duhamel, can we get a “Quack, Quack”?

24, Disney(plus) announced that the Las Vegas alum will play Coach Gavin Cole in season two of the sports series.

Coach Cole is a former NHL star who runs an intense hockey institute, which serves as the setting for the new season, according to the character description.

Emilio Estevez, who reprised his iconic Mighty Ducks movie role of Gordon Bombay for season one, will step down in favor of Duhamel.

Then, in November, it was announced that Estevez would not be returning for Season 2.

Initially, it was reported that Estevez’s contract was not renewed because the actor refused to confirm that he would follow the COVID-19 vaccination policy, but Estevez refuted the claim, telling Deadline that he chose not to do season two due to a “contract dispute, not, as some would believe, an anti-vaccine position.”

“I am not anti-vaxx,” he added, clarifying his position.

“End of sentence.”

Despite the fact that Estevez has retired, Mighty Ducks fans have a lot to look forward to with Duhamel as the new coach.

The Disney(plus) announcement teased, “Inspirational, charming, hardcore.”

“He’s a big believer in the hockey metaphor for life.”

Coach Cole will hopefully have what it takes to help this new generation—which includes Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, and others—succeed.

We’re also hoping to see him on screen with Lauren Graham, who plays Alex Morrow, a dedicated hockey mom.

Duhamel will also star alongside Renée Zellweger in NBC’s highly anticipated true crime series The Thing About Pam in 2022.

Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention his recent engagement to Audra Mari, his longtime girlfriend.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

While we wait for more information on Mighty Ducks season two, you can catch up on season one on Disney(plus) right now.

