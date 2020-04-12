The MixtapE! Presents the 2020 Coachella Playlist You Need to Hold You Over Until October

The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.

As we all know by now, the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought much of the world to a grinding halt has forced events like the beloved annual SoCal music festival to postpone their plans. And that means that wristband holders planning to travel out to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for either weekend one on April 10-12 or weekend two on April 17-19 now must stay put, hoping to gather this fall when the show can go on.

The good news? You don’t have to wait until October to listen to the music from any of the bands and artist who were scheduled to be performing on the main stage or in any of the many tents scattered across the grounds. And even better, there’s no racing from the Sahara Tent to the main stage to catch to acts who are performing back-to-back or, even worse, at conflicting times! In the effort of bringing Coachella into your home and on your own schedule while you wait out the postponement, we here at The MixtapE! have put together a playlist of 20 of our favorite tracks from acts on this year’s line-up. So bust out your flower crowns, turn your speakers up, and prepare to dance!

Travis Scott — “SICKO MODE”

Kick things off with this banger from the Saturday headliner’s hit 2018 album ASTROWORLD. It’ll help set the mood.

Frank Ocean — “Pyramids”

Just try not to think about how awesome this nine-plus minute track off the Sunday headliner’s debut 2012 album Channel Orange would’ve been to hear live under a star-filled desert sky.

Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”

LDR’s cover of the iconic Sublime song, featured on her 2019 album Norman F–king Rockwell, just might be one of the best things she’s released in years.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Hot Girl Summer”

Let’s just hope that Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, the guests on this breakout hit for the rising female MC, are keeping October open on their schedules.

Charli XCX — “Gone”

Time to raise the BPM with this banger featuring Christine and the Queens off the 2019 album Charli.

Calvin Harris — “Feel So Close”

Remember when Calvin sang on his tracks? This bop off his 2012 album 18 Months will forever be a fave.

Doja Cat — “Say So”

There’s a reason why this disco-kissed track off Doja’s 2019 album Hot Pink has become her first Top 10 hit. And that’s because it’s f–king excellent.

Kim Petras — “Sweet Spot”

Keep the disco vibes going with this track off Kim’s 2019 album Clarity.

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road”

Nas was supposed to make his Coachella debut just days after his 21st birthday. Turn his record-smashing genre-bending hit up real loud in his honor.

Orville Peck — “Dead of Night”

While you’re in the country mood, slow things down for a second with this cinematic and sumptuous track off the masked crooner’s debut album Pony.

Disclosure — “Magnets”

OK, back to the dancing. Get your heart rate back up with this moody track off the Lawrence brothers’ 2015 album Caracal. Featuring vocals from Lorde, this tribal-influenced track still absolutely slaps.

Marina — “How to Be a Heartbreaker”

There’s something so deliciously pure and pop about this track off the 2012 album Electra Heart, recorded back when the Welsh songstress was still going by Marina and the Diamonds.

Cashmere Cat — “Trust Nobody”

There were a lot of features on the Norwegian DJ’s debut album 9, released in 2017, but none were as winning as this track featuring Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez. You can trust us on that one.

Carly Rae Jepsen — “Warm Blood”

This track off CRJ’s 2015 opus Emotion is absolutely the weirdest song she’s ever released. And we mean that as a complement of the highest order.

Conan Grey — “Maniac”

Between the uniquely confessional lyrics and the shimmering ’80s synth-based production, this single off Conan’s debut album Kid Krow is an absolute smash.

Anitta & Pabllo Vittar — “Sua Cara”

With both Brazilian superstars scheduled to perform on Saturday, there was little doubt that they’d come together during one set for a performance of this 2017 Major Lazer track featuring them both.

Jessie Reyez — “Hard to Love”

Jessie’s never released a bad song, but we remain partial to this star-making introduction she received on this track off Calvin Harris’ 2017 album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

BIGBANG — “BANG BANG BANG”

Turn this banger of the Korean boy band’s 2016 album MADE and try to forget that their first performance since 2017 will have to wait a little longer.

Mura Masa — “Live Like We’re Dancing”

We’re nearing the home stretch. Get lost in this track featuring Georgia off the British producer’s 2020 album R.Y.C. before we cool off and call it a day.

TOKiMONSTA — “Love That Never”

Now, cool off with this chill track off the L.A.-based producer’s 2020 album Oasis Nocturno.

If you want to keep the good vibes going, head on over here for a list of all the past Coachella performances you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home!