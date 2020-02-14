The MixtapE! Presents the Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist

Who’s feeling romantic?

It’s officially Valentine’s Day, and if you’re one of the lucky ones out there with special plans tonight, chances are you’re going to want the perfect set of tunes to set the mood. But what’s a lover to do when they’re tired of the same old played out tracks that always get spun this time of year?

You’re in luck. We got you, boo.

Welcome to a very special V-Day edition of The MixtapE!

From a maybe obvious choice from Taylor Swift to deep cuts from the likes of Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez, we’ve rounded up ten of the most loved-up tracks from the last year or so. So, whether you’re celebrating new love or another year of hopeless devotion, these are the tunes that’ll help keep things fresh this year. You can thank us later.

Oh, and if love ain’t your thing this year, don’t worry. We’ve got a few tracks down there at the bottom singled out just for the singles out there. Because when watching the world swoon all around you makes you want to scream, there’s nothing like a good song to commiserate with.

Taylor Swift — “Lover”: Easily the most romantic song released in the last 12 months, the title track off T.Swift’s seventh studio album is an absolute must for any Valentine’s Day playlist. Turn down the lights, light a candle, and just spend four minutes slow-dancing with the one you love as this one plays. No better way to set the tone for the night to come.

Troye Sivan — “Lucky Strike”: This deep cut off Bloom, the pop prince’s 2018 LP, is as dreamy as they come. The shimmering slice of synth-pop finds Troye singing the praises of the boy who “knows how to love me better” before repeatedly imploring his paramour to “tell me all the ways to love you.” Swoon.

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG — “Collide”: This collab between the British soul singer and the hip-hip duo from Atlanta for the Queen & Slim soundtrack is the sort of stunning, slow-burning R&B that was made for nights like these.

Victoria Monét — “Moment”: This brand-new track from Ariana Grande‘s BFF is the sort of airy, ’70s-inspired R&B that’ll turn your date night into the “motherf–king moment” she sings of.

Harry Styles — “Adore You”: Allow the Britpop heartthrob to take things into supremely funky territory with this single off his excellent 2019 album Fine Line, an ode to absolute devotion.

Katy Perry — “Harleys in Hawaii”: This trop-pop delight was criminally overlooked when Katy dropped it back in October, but it’s primed for a resurrection now that love is in the air. Consider this the grown-up sequel to “Teenage Dream,” as good an endorsement we can give to this great song.

Selena Gomez feat. 6LACK — “Crowded Room”: This track off Selena’s new album Rare was an immediate standout. She sounds right at home on the slinky R&B production that expertly interpolates the Cassie classic “Me & U,” and 6LACK delivers such a damn romantic verse.

Tove Lo — “Sweettalk my heart”: On this track from the Swedish queen of dark pop’s 2019 album Sunshine Kitty, she’s begging her lover to tell her all the things she wants to hear, even if they’re not true. Get lost in the top-notch electro-pop production.

Teyana Taylor feat. Kehlani — “Morning”: This collab between the two, released ahead of Teyana’s forthcoming 2020 LP The Album, is the sort of sultry R&B that will get anyone listening pregnant, whether that’s even a biological possibility or not.

Maren Morris — “The Bones”: Sometimes you need a reminder that love can survive the hard times when the foundation is solid. Let this excellent single off Maren’s 2019 album Girl be that reminder.

Bitter Bonus Tracks: So you’re alone and planning on shunning the commercial holiday you’re convinced was just created to sell greeting cards? Then commiserate with these five excellent, out-of-love tracks.

Lauv & Troye Sivan — “i’m so tired…”: What are the two pop princes tired of, you ask? Why, love songs, of course.

Kim Petras — “Reminds Me”: What to do when everything reminds you of that ex? That’s what Kim’s wondering on this remarkably relateable new bop.

Carly Rae Jepsen — “Let’s Be Friends”: Carly gets right to the point on this pointed pop delight. “Let’s be friends then never speak again,” she tells her date. We love a queen who tells it like it is.

Sam Smith — “How Do You Sleep?”: As Sam tries to move on, they wonder just how the one that did them wrong can live with themselves over a glittering dance-pop production that’s undeniably excellent.

Mahalia feat. Ella Mai — “What You Did”: The U.K. singers make it clear that there’s no forgiveness to be found this time on this throwback R&B track. Let it give you the strength you need when that trifling ex tries to come crawling back.

Happy Valentine’s Day!