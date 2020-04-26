The MixtapE! Presents the Stagecoach Playlist to Hold You Over Until October

The bad news? You’re not at Stagecoach right now.

Like Coachella the two weekends before it, SoCal’s iconic country music festival was forced to postpone its 2020 festivities once the global coronavirus pandemic forced us all into extreme social distancing measures in the hopes of flattening the curve and slowing the spread, leaving thousands of music fans hoping to take in sets from headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church out under the stars at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. to wait it out until it’s safe enough to resume large gatherings. (As of press time, the festival has been rescheduled for October 23, 24 and 25, 2020, though that remains subject to cancellation.)

And while SiriusXM’s The Highway is holding Stagecouch all weekend long for subscribers with performances from much of this year’s line-up, what if you’re not a subscriber or just weren’t able to tune in?

Don’t worry, The MixtapE! has got you covered.

Enjoy our expertly curated playlist below and bring a little bit of Stagecoach into your home while you count down the days until the festival is back on!

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris — “Craving You”

Kick things off with this hit duet from your Friday night headliner, off his 2017 album Life Changes.

Carrie Underwood — “Before He Cheats”

Celebrate your Saturday night headliner with this iconic track off her debut album, 2005’s Some Hearts, the first-ever country song to sell over two million copies digitally that was, for a spell, the best-selling country song of all time.

Eric Church — “Record Year”

Give your Sunday night headliner some love with this track about nursing heartbreak through the record player off his 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood.

Morgan Wallen — “Heartless”

Have a heart and give this Diplo track featuring the competitor from season six of The Voice, one of the earliest singles from the DJ’s forthcoming country-EDM collab album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, a listen in honor of his postponed Friday night set.

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road”

With both of these legends due for their own performances on Friday, you just know they were going to come together during one set–likely the former–to perform their genre-bending and record-breaking smash hit.

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

The wait for the duo’s Saturday night set will be a little longer, but you can still enjoy a shot of this Grammy-winning track off their 2018 self-title album. No chaser needed.

Orville Peck — “Dead of Night”

Try not to focus on how cool it would’ve been to hear the masked singer’s signature hit off his debut album, 2019’s Pony, just as the sun began to set on the valley during his Saturday set. It’s enough to make a young man cry.

Chris Lane — “I Don’t Know About You”

We don’t know about you, but we’re sure bummed we won’t get to hear this hit off his 2018 album Laps Around the Sun live during his Sunday set.

Tenille Townes — “Somebody’s Daughter”

We bet it’s not just daughters who are disappointed they’ll have to wait to hear this hit live now that the Canadian singer’s Saturday set has been postponed.

Tanya Tucker — “Bring My Flowers Now”

Since you’ll have to wait a little longer for this living legend’s Saturday set, celebrate her with this Grammy-winning track off her 2019 album While I’m Livin’.

RaeLynn — “Bra Off”

The Voice season two contestant’s Friday night set isn’t happening just yet, so get comfy and kick back with this cute kiss-off track.

Jimmie Allen — “This Is Us”

Hopefully Noah Cyrus is keeping her schedule open so she can join the crooner for a performance of this killer duet when his Saturday set takes place this fall.

Brett Young — “In Case You Didn’t Know”

While you wait for the former college baseball player’s rescheduled Friday set, get lost in this romantic hit off his self-titled 2017 album.

Dustin Lynch — “Momma’s House”

Try not to burn your whole town down waiting for the crooner’s rescheduled Friday set and listen to this killer track off his 2020 album Tullahoma.

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Maybe Charlie Puth will be able to join the American Idol finalist for a performance of the remix of her hit featuring himself when her Sunday set takes place in October.