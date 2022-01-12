The model is dressed in a pair of £12,000 feathered trousers that resemble the TV puppet Orville.

The model is dressed in a pair of £12,000 feathered trousers that resemble Orville the TV puppet.

A MODEL flaunts a £12,000 pair of feathered trousers that resemble Orville the TV puppet.

The ostrich feather design by Bottega Veneta has been compared to artificial grass.

Buyers who were taken aback said they resembled the Grinch, Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, or a Fraggle.

Classic black jeans are covered in bright green feathers from front to back on the soft denim feather pants.

Feathers have made a comeback recently, but most designers keep them to cuffs and collars.

Ostrich feathers were used by Bottega Veneta to tie their statement jeans together.

Those interested in purchasing them should act quickly because the last size available in the trousers is UK 8.

They remind one shopper of Orville the duck, according to another.

“To be honest, if these were £20 in TKMaxx, I’d be tempted,” she added.

“Ah, so that’s the designer who recycles old fake Christmas trees then,” wrote another.

One customer even suggested that buying these pants would allow you to be your own Christmas tree this year, adding, “You could hang some baubles on that.”

Bottega Veneta is a popular designer among celebrities, including Molly-Mae, who has flaunted her bag collection on social media.