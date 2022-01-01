The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz Said This Mike Nesmith Classic Was Once Rejected Because “It’s Not a Monkees Tune” The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz Said This Mike Nesmith Classic Was Once Rejected Because “It’s Not a Monkees Tune”

This Mike Nesmith classic was once rejected by The Monkees because “it’s not a Monkees tune,” according to Mickey Dolenz.

Mike Nesmith was the core songwriter of the four men who made up The Monkees, unbeknownst to their millions of teenage fans.

Nesmith, Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz, and Peter Tork were television stars who unexpectedly became music stars.

They became a force to be reckoned with on the Billboard charts when they teamed up.

Dolenz did reveal, however, that one of Nesmith’s most popular songs as a songwriter was once rejected because it wasn’t a “Monkees tune.”

Prior to joining The Monkees, Nesmith had a burgeoning solo career.

Nesmith got a job as the “Hootmaster” for the Monday night hootenanny at the famed club The Troubadour after relocating to LA from San Antonio, TX.

According to TCM, he met Randy Sparks of the New Christy Minstrels, who gave Nesmith a publishing deal.

When Don Kirshner hired Nesmith to join The Monkees’ cast, he already had a catalog of songs that Kirshner bought.

However, there was one powerful song that Kirshner did not believe was appropriate for the show’s fun-loving characters to perform.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Dolenz revealed that Nesmith initially pitched the show’s producers one of his biggest songwriting hits, “Different Drum.”

Upon the debut of their television series, the group had already had five chart hits.

“It’s really funny,” Dolenz said.

“He brought ‘Different Drum’ to the [Monkees] producers in the early days,” Dolenz said. “He played it for them, and they said, ‘Well, that’s nice, but it’s not a Monkees tune.”

‘Wait a minute,’ Nesmith said.

‘I’m a Monkee,’ they said.

Thanks, but no thanks.

‘This isn’t a Monkees song,’ says the narrator.

“So he said, ‘All right,’ and handed it over to Linda Ronstadt, and look what happened,” Dolenz said.

The Stone Poneys, Ronstadt’s band, had a No.

The song was a Billboard Hot 100 hit for 13 in the fall of 1967.

Nesmith believed he would have some control over the music on the show and the Monkees’ recordings, according to Dolenz’s book, I’m A Believer.

Later, he learned that Kirshner would only allow him to record two original songs per album.

For the rest of the songs, Nesmith, Tork, Jones, and Dolenz would only provide vocals.

By 1967, Nesmith’s efforts to give the band more creative freedom had failed…

