The Monkees released a song written in collaboration with a Pulitzer Prize winner.

A Song Co-Written by a Pulitzer Prize Winner Was Released by The Monkees

Only one Christmas album was released by The Monkees during their lengthy career.

That album featured a lot of well-known musicians.

Micky Dolenz, in particular, enjoyed one of the album’s more unusual songs.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and a rock star collaborated on the song.

The Prefab Four released their album Good Times! in 2016, the same year as The Monkees celebrated their 50th anniversary. Good Times! was produced by Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne.

It featured songs written by a variety of rock stars, including Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Oasis’ Noel Gallagher.

Notably, Good Times! debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The song debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for four weeks.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees talked to Rolling Stone about what it was like for the band to have a hit album so early in their career.

“It’s insane,” Dolenz exclaimed.

“Someone like [Italian opera star] Enrico Caruso, who was popular in 1917 and had a Top 20 record in 1967, would have been the equivalent to Good Times! reaching the Top 20.”

Dolenz refused to release a follow-up to the album.

“I remember people asking about a Good Times 2,” he said, “but that didn’t excite me.”

The Monkees decided to release their first and only Christmas album, Christmas Party, after Rhino Records suggested it.

Davy Jones of the Monkees sang a song in “The Brady Bunch Movie,” which the film’s screenwriter despised.

Schlesinger wrote “House of Broken Gingerbread,” a song from Christmas Party, with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, who is best known for his novels Wonder Boys, The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, and The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

The latter was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Several celebrities contributed to Christmas Party, including Chabon.

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and XTC’s Andy Partridge contributed songs to Christmas Party.

Dolenz discussed his feelings about “House of Broken Gingerbread” in an interview with The Monkees’ YouTube channel. “I loved ‘House of Broken Gingerbread,'” Dolenz said.

“It’s about a poignant moment in a child’s life, and that was just ‘Whoa.'”

The parents are divorcing, which isn’t something you’d expect to hear in a happy-go-lucky Christmas song.”

Why Did The Monkees’ Songwriters Think Their Songs Couldn’t Sound Too Much?

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.