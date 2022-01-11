The ‘Morbius’ Delay Has Fueled Rumors That Sony Will Include Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Film

The ‘Morbius’ postponement has sparked speculation that Sony will include Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in the Marvel film.

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans have a long list of Spider-Man characters on their minds.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker battled villains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man films, tying the Marvel and Sony universes together.

When Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man villain film was delayed, this made fans suspicious.

Fans are speculating whether Morbius, Andrew Garfield, and Sony could work together.

Morbius’ trailer teased hints and connections to what appeared to be multiple universes.

The Daily Bugle newspaper and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man were spotted by fans.

The presence of Michael Keaton in the Morbius trailer, where he tells Leto’s Michael Morbius to “keep in touch,” led fans to believe Sony might want to make another Sinister Six film.

Give me a Spider-Verse in which Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker meets Emma Stone’s Spider-Gwen, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man returns, and the story revolves around Miles Morales and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Morbius (hashtag) could be a step in the right direction.pic.twitter.comMcaFC8IbxL

Sony had planned a Sinister Six spinoff film to go along with Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies.

However, Sony canceled it, as well as the rest of the planned Garfield webhead tie-in movies.

However, fans believe Sony intends to revisit the subject.

They now believe that the latest Morbius postponement will allow Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to appear in the film.

Fans have pointed to actor Jared Leto, who plays Morbius, as one of the most significant pieces of evidence.

Morbius will be part of “a much larger universe,” he said several times.

“In the film adaptation of Morbius that we’re showing you right now, he’s also a part of a much larger universe.

“If you saw the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the Multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said at the CCXP 2021 in Brazil (via MovieWeb).

“Villains have a lot of opportunities to get together, thrive, and maybe even nurture their more sinister intentions,” he teased.

“For the time being, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Leto has teased more to the Morbius trailer than meets the eye, according to CBR, calling it “an exciting role and an expanding universe.”

They’d stand with Morbius, Andrew Garfield, and Marvel…

