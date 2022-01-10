‘The Morning Show’ has been renewed for a third season on Apple Plus.

The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup’s Emmy-winning Apple TV(plus) workplace drama, has been renewed for a third season.

The news comes after the show’s second season ended in November with several unanswered questions, leaving fans wanting more.

In addition to the series being renewed for more episodes, Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, FosseVerdon) has been announced as Kerry Ehrin’s replacement as showrunner.

Ehrin will serve as a consultant on season 3 after developing and directing the first two seasons of the show.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Apple TV(plus) and The Morning Show,” said Stoudt.

“The cast, led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is truly incredible.

Kerry, Mimi, and Michael, as well as the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, have created a delicious and provocative world.”

The UBA network team was pushed to its limits in season 2 as they attempted to rebuild The Morning Show after the fallout from Mitch Kressler’s (Steve Carell) sexual assault scandal and were forced to face the coronavirus head-on.

Not only was lead anchor Alex (Aniston) reintroduced to work alongside Bradley (Witherspoon) as they navigated a tumultuous work relationship, but they also faced unexpected personal developments.

Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies were among the notable newcomers to season 2, with many fans hoping they’ll return for more if the series is renewed.

Minhaj joked to ET at the time, “Who knows what’ll happen.”

“It’s been thrilling to watch The Morning Show grow from strength to strength over the last two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences all over the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV(plus) head of programming.

“We’re looking forward to seeing where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season 3 and to witness the magic that Jennifer, Reese, and the rest of our incredible cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

Given where the series left off, the UBA network has plenty of stories to tell behind the scenes and in front of the cameras.

And we’re excited to see where the series takes us next.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS

‘The Morning Show’ Renewed for Season 3 on Apple Plus