The Most Acclaimed K-Dramas of Lee Junho and the Main Cast

Most Acclaimed K-Dramas of Lee Junho and the Main Cast

Fans of South Korean dramas are more than capable of recognizing multiple actors from different dramas.

The Red Sleeve, a tvN Korean drama, stars well-known actors and a K-pop idol.

Lee Junho rose to fame as a member of 2PM and currently stars in the historical romance K-drama Yi San.

Jang Hye-jin, a veteran actor, and Lee Se-young, who plays the female lead, star in The Red Sleeve.

Oh Dae-hwan played Song Joon-sun in Once Again before starring as Yi San’s personal guard in The Red Sleeve.

Since 2015, the Korean actor has made a name for himself on television.

Ma Chang-soo, in MBC’s Queen’s Flower, was his first K-drama role.

Oh starred as Cheon Pil-jae aka Bundle in the accredited legal K-drama Innocent Defendant in 2017.

Room No. 1 is a K-drama about a fantasy mystery.

As an investigator, 9, Oh played a minor role.

In 2019, actor Jang Hye-jin rose to international prominence as family matriarch Kim Chung-sook in the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Aside from her main cast role as Court Lady Seo in The Red Sleeve, K-drama fans knew her from a variety of dramas.

She made her K-drama debut in 2019 as Park Young-sim in When the Camelia Blooms, a crime-romance.

In the same year, she starred as the mother of the main character in Netflix’s Crash Landing on You.

Jang played matriarch Hong Hyun-sook in Twitter’s most searched K-dramaTrue Beauty, which is aimed at teen romance fans.

Jang also stars in Netflix’s original drama A Reflection of You, which aired while The Red Sleeve was on tvN and Viki.

Kang Hoon, who plays Kang Hoon in The Red Sleeve, is a relatively new actor.

In the Korean drama, he played Heong Deok-ro, the prince’s closest adviser and friend.

He hides his cold personality behind his seemingly friendly demeanor.

In the Netflix Korean drama You Are My Spring from 2021, the actor played Kang Tae-jung.

Kang starred as Hyeon Kyeong-mook in the historical K-dramaRookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, which also starred K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun-woo.

Lee Se-young’s portrayal of the royal court lady Seong Deok-im in The Red Sleeve has piqued the interest of fans.

Lee “astonishes with her elegant appearance and versatile acting abilities,” according to Soompi.

