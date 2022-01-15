The ‘Most Beautiful’ Part of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Has Been Revealed by Andrew Garfield.

The ‘Most Beautiful’ Part of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Was Revealed by Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield had never done a musical before Tick, Tick… Boom!

Now, for Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, the actor has received widespread acclaim and his first Golden Globe.

Despite the film’s critical acclaim, Garfield reveals that the “most beautiful” aspect of making Tick, Tick… Boom! is something much more personal.

Tick, Tick… Boom! isn’t one of Miranda’s own musicals, despite the fact that he directed it.

Rather, the film is based on Jonathan Larson’s stage musical of the same name.

Larson’s struggles to create a hit musical are semi-autobiographically depicted in the story.

Of course, Larson’s film Rent became a smash hit.

However, he died the day before the show’s first Off-Broadway preview.

Larson received a slew of posthumous accolades for the groundbreaking musical, including three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp Made Lin-Manuel Miranda Cry in Their Audition with ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’

In fact, Garfield considers bringing attention to Larson’s work to be the most rewarding aspect of making Tick, Tick… Boom! He recently told Variety how much the positive response to the film has meant to him.

“It’s been all-consuming.”

The most beautiful thing has been the feeling that members of his family and friends have been given Jon back for a time.

People who had never heard of him before have reached out to him because his music and the film have re-energized their lives.

Because it’s their story as well.

Others reaffirm or recommit to their own dreams as a result of his ripples.

Today, I received a message from a friend of a friend who saw it while flying.

He simply wrote, ‘I needed this, and I didn’t realize I needed this film in this moment.’ It’s also a reminder to people about the sacredness and shortness of life, and how what we do matters, whether we realize it or not at the time.

Jonathan was completely oblivious to what was going on.

He was not given the opportunity to see the impact of his work.

But what he did was significant, and we’re still reaping the benefits of it.”

Tick, Tick… Boom! was also a way for Garfield to honor his own mother, as he previously stated.

Her death as well as…

