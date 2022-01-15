The Most Controversial Moments in Armie Hammer’s Career

The Most Disputed Scenes in Armie Hammer’s Career

Armie Hammer is no stranger to controversy and backlash, having raised eyebrows since the beginning of his career for questionable behavior and comments.

In January 2021, the actor came under fire after several women took to social media to share screenshots of graphic direct messages he allegedly sent them.

The DMs detailed domineering sexual fantasies ranging from rape to mutilation to cannibalism, which have not been verified.

In a statement to TMZ, Hammer called the screenshots “bulls–t” and slammed the “vicious and spurious online attacks” that made his name trend on Twitter for several days.

During the controversy, he decided to drop out of the film Shotgun Wedding, in which he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez.

He stated that he wanted to spend more time with his two children, Harper and Ford, whom he shares with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The alleged DMs were not, however, the Call Me By Your Name star’s first brush with controversy.

He previously made headlines for his outspokenness on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, as well as sharing TMI details during interviews.

Hammer has been the subject of a number of op-eds as a result of his online antics since breaking into the entertainment industry in 2010 with his portrayal of the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network.

In November 2017, BuzzFeed made headlines with an article titled “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen,” in which senior culture writer Anne Helen Petersen questioned whether he was “truly a unique star who’s finally finding his niche — or simply a beautiful, pedigreed white man who’s been allowed, in a way that few others in Hollywood have, endless attempts to discover it.”

After reading the journalist’s viral story, the Gossip Girl alum infamously called her “bitter AF.”

He then announced that he would be taking a break from Twitter, only to reignite the feud with Petersen two months later.

According to Vanity Fair, the J Edgar star checked into a Florida rehab facility in May 2021.

At the time, a friend of the Hammer family told the outlet.

