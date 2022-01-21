The Most Controversial Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Moments From “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” on MTV

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been involved in a number of squabbles.

Ortiz-Magro has been at the center of many talked-about moments from episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, from fights with his roommates to shutting himself in the bathroom with house guests.

These are only a few of the most well-known.

Ortiz-Magro met a French girl in a nightclub in Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

She eventually returned home, where Ortiz-Magro famously locked himself in the bathroom with her.

Pauly DelVecchio said at the time, “It’s not worth it.”

Ortiz-Magro responded, “We were just talking, bro.”

“You’re interfering with my discussion with her.”

Ortiz-Magro called Jen Harley, his child’s mother and then-girlfriend, the next day to see what she knew about his night.

Ortiz-Magro unnecessarily admitted guilt, as the Jersey Shore roommates point out in the episode.

At the time, it was unclear whether Harley had seen any of the videos of Ortiz-Magro dancing with the French girl that were allegedly tagged in her name.

Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay, whom the roommates affectionately dubbed “Jewish Barbie,” paid a visit in episode 8 of season 1.

Despite his inner voice, Lindsay and Ortiz-Magro decided to get into the hot tub together as the night wore on.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Most Talked About ‘Jersey Shore’ Moments

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship hasn’t always been smooth.

When the subject of rehab came up in an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, things got really heated between the two of them.

“I like to drink and party,” Oritz-Magro explained.

“It has no bearing on my life.”

He continued, “You let it destroy your life,” referring to “The Situation’s” previous drug and alcohol abuse.

“So I’m not sure why I need rehab.”

Things heated up even more when Ortiz-Magro called Sorrentino out for his tax evasion arrest.

Sorrentino brought up Ortiz-Magro’s call two weeks before they left to film at that point.

Sorrentino inquires of his roommate, “Did you not call me and say you needed rehab?”

Ortiz-Magro clarified, “I said I needed help.”

At the time, he believed he had “full — maybe half — control” of his life and didn’t see how rehab could help.

Throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro’s toxic relationship with Harley progressed.

However, when…

