The Most Daring Grammy Awards Fashion Looks of All Time

When it comes to daring fashion, can anyone top J.Lo this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Jennifer Lopezfamously wore a green plunging Versace gown to the 2000 ceremony, and it was even more risqué for its time. The singer and actress last year recreated the look, wearing an even sexier version of it—no really—at one of the designer’s fashion shows and looked better than ever.

Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim are more stars who have turned heads on the Grammy Awards red carpet with their eclectic looks. While the stars are both known for her wild styles, and there was one year in particular where Gaga hatched up quite the fashion plan and entrance!

Gaga is expected to attend the 2020 Grammys, as she is nominated for three awards for her music in the hit remake A Star Is Born. Madonna is also nominated for an award, for Best Remixed Recording, and Cardi and husband Offset received a nod for their track “Clout.”

Check out the most daring Grammy looks of all time:

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

