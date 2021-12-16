The most “difficult” part of the Royal family’s annual Christmas church visit is revealed by Prince William.

The most ‘difficult’ part of the Royals’ annual Christmas church trip is revealed by Prince William.

CHRISTMAS DAY is a big day for Royal fans: on the one hand, we get to see The Queen’s annual address, and on the other, we get to see the family arrive at Sandringham Church.

But, aside from seeing them walk in, the actual service has always been kept a secret – until now.

Prince William explained what happens when the entire Royal Family attends the service together in Apple(plus)’s new podcast Time to Walk.

“What’s great about it is that we sit next to each other as a family,” he said.

“It’s always been difficult to keep a straight face when my cousins sat opposite me when I was growing up.”

“Many times during the service, I’ve had the giggles.

Fortunately, no one is filming it.

So you can get away with it, and it’s fun to have a laugh and enjoy yourself on Christmas Day.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

On Christmas morning, the Duke also spoke about his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

“I have strong memories of walking down [to the church], and my grandfather used to walk so quickly that there would be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there’d be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up,” he said.

“You know, I think you grow attached to those moments and memories over time.”

The Queen is expected to spend her first Christmas at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, with her close family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, since Prince Philip’s death.

Despite their feud with Harry and Meghan, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed last week that Kate Middleton and Prince William will send Christmas presents to their nieces and nephews.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Ok! magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still want to keep their Christmas traditions going.

Katie said, “Of course, we’ll send Archie and Lilibet gifts.”

“They give gifts to the entire family, which includes all of their nieces and nephews,” says the narrator.

In other Royal Family news, according to experts, The Queen will have a ‘formal’ Christmas celebration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With the family’s Christmas card photo, Prince William kept his promise to Kate Middleton.

In addition, The Queen showed a touching, never-before-seen photograph of great-grandchildren with Prince Philip.