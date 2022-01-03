The most difficult production of Clyde Phillips’ career was ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ which faced three challenges.

It wasn’t easy bringing Dexter back.

Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner, did, however, deliver Dexter: New Blood in 2021.

Phillips’ storied TV career, which includes Nurse Jackie and Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, proved to be the most difficult in his career.

He outlined the three factors that made Dexter: New Blood the most difficult project he’d ever worked on.

Dexter: New Blood filmed in wintery Massachusetts after Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) moved to Iron Lake, New York.

Snow fell in January and February, but it had already melted by March.

“Thank you, global warming,” Phillips said on TV’s Top Five. “We had a hot spell in March and we had 100 acres of snow that all melted.”

“The lake has melted, and we’re waist deep in mud.”

Our crews were constructing roads at the abandoned summer camp where we were filming, so we could get from here to there because it was all mud trenches from World War I.

It was the most difficult and rewarding shoot I’ve ever done.”

Dexter’s cabin did not exist before he arrived.

During the Massachusetts winter, the Dexter: New Blood crew built it.

“We built the cabin on the frozen lake,” Phillips said.

“A year ago, cabin builders were working for three months in sub-zero temperatures to construct that cabin.

The interiors were then recreated on stage.”

Michael C. Hall blames Harrison for making Dexter kill again in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ but showrunner Clyde Phillips disagrees.

Dexter: New Blood did get some relief from the elements in that cabin.

They could shoot scenes inside the cabin if it rained, which it did.

“However, if it was raining or snowing too hard, we did shoot some of the interiors inside the cabin,” Phillips said.

“We’d reschedule our shoots and use the space inside.”

As a precaution, we had that set duplicated.”

Dexter was produced by Phillips for four seasons, and the original series was renewed for four more seasons after he left.

The showrunner recalled the difficulties of filming in the scorching heat of Miami, Florida.

“First and foremost, shooting in Miami is extremely hot and…

