The most divine new drinks trend? We’ve got it whipped! FEMAIL gives verdict on viral recipes

You can no longer relax in your favourite coffee shop with your daily hit of macchiato or cappuccino. So where are we to turn now for a professional froth? Why, social media, of course.

Since lockdown, Instagram and TikTok (a video sharing site) have been deluged with deluxe, do-it-yourself whipped drink recipes made from whatever is already in the larder.

The trend started with the South Korean treat Dalgona coffee, a gorgeous-looking, sweet caffeine hit made with standard instant coffee.

Best described as a cappuccino turned upside-down, a Dalgona has whipped, frothy coffee on top and cool milk underneath.

The craze started when actor Jung Il-woo made the drink on Korean TV, and now it has travelled around the world. The internet is awash with other ideas for whipped toppings, using everything from Nutella and matcha tea to Baileys, rose and avocado. But do they taste as good as they look? Femail decided to find out. Each recipe makes one cup.

Using a hand blender (or a whisk and elbow grease) whip together the instant coffee, sugar and hot water until the mixture is creamy and butterscotch-hued with stiff peaks. Spoon over a glass of iced milk.

If you prefer, you can switch the sugar for sweetened condensed milk, or add caramel or vanilla syrup for an even sweeter edge.

Very, very delicious. I had to stir the whipped topping (which is quite bitter) well into the milk, but then it was smooth and velvety. A refreshing, grown-up version of a frappé.

Mix your chosen breakfast spread with the double cream and then whisk until the mixture is light in texture and colour. Spoon over warm or ice-cold milk.

For full chocolate wattage, decorate the glass rim with the spread, too, and sprinkle with nutty chocolate.

I tried this with Nutella and curdled the mixture by over-whipping it. The result looked rather like dog sick.

The second attempt was much better but I found it too rich and cloying. A couple of sips was enough.

Whip the matcha tea powder and cream together until pale green and a good, light consistency. Separately, make a hot chocolate using cocoa powder and milk, and let it cool.

Pour the cooled chocolate drink over ice, and then top with spoonfuls of the whipped matcha.

The colour alone made this one looked unappealing . . . and it tasted even worse. The matcha is vegetal, grassy and astringent. A quick way to ruin a chocolate milkshake.

Mix the Nesquik powder and cream, then whisk until it is palest pink and nice and light. Serve over either iced or hot milk. If you like you can sprinkle a little extra Nesquik powder over the top for decoration.

I wanted to hate it . . . but the whipped topping was unbelievably moreish. Your children will love you for this.

Combine the banana milkshake, or pureed banana, with the cream and one finely crushed Biscoff biscuit in a bowl. Whisk together, being careful not to overdo it, as the weight of the biscuit crumbs means this doesn’t get as fluffy as other whipped toppings.

Spoon over iced milk and crumble the second biscuit artfully over the top.

Subtle, fresh, banana-y (go figure) with a deep caramel crunch. I used pureed banana which helped to tone down the sweetness. Yum.

Mix the rose syrup, cream and sugar together and whip until you get soft peaks. Spoon this over a glassful of iced milk. Finish with a sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

Rose syrup mixed with milk is a well-proven Middle Eastern match made in heaven and is usually seen in desserts. This was light, fragrant and floral. An elegant springtime pick-me-up.

Combine the instant coffee, sugar, hot water and Kahlua and whisk together. Prepare a glass of cold milk with ice and add a dash of Baileys and Kahlua. Stir. Spoon over the whipped topping.

Yes, yes, yes. Sweet, bitter and boozy, wrapped up in a velvety, creamy bow.

Puree the avocado with milk. Separately, combine the sugar and egg white and whip until stiff, glossy and cloud-like (as though making meringues). Lightly mix the avocado with the egg white and sugar, being careful not to knock out too much air. Pour over iced milk.

It’s about as bizarre as it sounds. Earthy. Tastes like it is probably good for you, and all the poorer for it.

Much like the Dalgona, whip together the chocolate powder, sugar and hot water until you have a gloopy, light, chocolatey mass. Spoon the mixture over warm or cold milk.

Simple and sweet. This is an easy winner. For extra points (or likes on your social media post) grate dark chocolate over the top.