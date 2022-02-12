The Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single from Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Others

The Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single from Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Other Celebrities

Celebrities are known for their romances, but being single can be just as fulfilling as being part of a couple.

Jennifer Aniston has been married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

In December 2018, the Friends alum told Elle that her marriage to Theroux ended because she chose happiness over the fear of being single.

“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic,” Aniston said at the time. “But, at the end of the day, this is our one life, and I would not stay in a situation out of fear.”

“I’m afraid of being alone.

Fear of not being able to make it through.

Staying in a marriage based on fear feels like a disservice to your one life.”

Pitt, who starred in the film Horrible Bosses, caused a stir when he and Aniston were seen chatting backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards in January 2020.

Backstage, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress even took a break to listen to Jennifer Aniston give her acceptance speech for her role on The Morning Show.

Despite the rumors, a source told Us Weekly in February 2020 that the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen, and they think it’s hilarious that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider revealed.

John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris are just a few of Taylor Swift’s famous ex-boyfriends.

Despite the fact that the “Lover” singer has finally settled down with Joe Alwyn, her dating history has taught her a few lessons about being single.

In October 2012, Swift told Katie Couric, “[Guys] can be a part of your life, but they should never be your life.”

“They can live in your world, but they should never make the guy’s world their own.”

Knowing who you are and being self-sufficient and strong will appeal to the right man.”

Scroll down to see some of the most inspiring celebrity single quotes.

