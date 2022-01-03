‘The most exhilarating film I’ve ever worked on was Boiling Point,’ says Stephen Graham.

‘Boiling Point was the most thrilling film I’ve ever worked on,’ says Stephen Graham.

In a crisis-stricken kitchen, Stephen Graham’s new one-take film is set in real time.

He and the rest of the cast and crew explain why making the film was so exciting – and emotional.

“A hell of an experience,” says Stephen Graham of Boiling Point.

“It’s without a doubt the most exhilarating array of emotions I’ve ever experienced on a film set.”

This is a bold statement coming from an actor who has worked with legendary director Martin Scorsese on films like The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire, and Gangs of New York.

It’s clear why when you see it, though.

Boiling Point is a real-time drama that follows 80 anxious minutes in the life of restaurant chef Andy Jones. It is based on a 22-minute short Graham made with director and co-writer Philip ­Barantini in 2019, which was shot in one take.

No cuts, pauses, or retakes were allowed as the camera followed Graham’s chef through a hellish night in his posh restaurant.

“It’s high energy from the word ‘go,’ and it doesn’t stop,” says Barantini, who met Graham when they were both cast members of Band of Brothers two decades ago.

He decided to use the same one-take strategy for the feature.

This bravura filmmaking method was not invented by Barantini.

Sebastian Schipper’s melodrama Victoria (2015) pulled it off brilliantly, racing through Berlin on a chaotic night, while the more sedate Russian Ark (2002) guided us through the Hermitage Museum.

Birdman (2014), which won an Oscar, and Sam Mendes’ incredible First World War drama 1917 (2019) both gave the impression of being a single-take film (though both used multiple shots stitched together).

The real deal, on the other hand, is Boiling Point.

The film, which was shot at Jones and Sons in Dalston, east London, transports viewers to a bustling restaurant on the busiest night of the year.

Graham’s Andy is running late when he arrives to find a visit from the health and safety inspector, followed by a visit from a slimy TV chef (Jason ­Flemyng) from his past dining with an influential food critic (Lourdes Faberes).

“This is a complete crisis,” Vinette Robinson, Andy’s trusted senior chef, explains.

