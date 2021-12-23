The most expensive divorces in the UK, from Princess Haya’s £554 million payout to the Miss UK saga and a model’s £1 million clothing budget

From Princess Haya’s £554 million payout to the Miss UK saga and a model’s £1 million clothing budget, here’s a look at the most expensive divorces in the UK.

COMMONLY, when couples split up, they fight over their CD collection or a cherished pet.

When it comes to super-rich divorces, however, dividing assets is a whole different story.

Former spouses can end up spending £5 million on vacations each year and fighting over their yachts and private jets.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, was ordered this week to pay around £550 million to his former wife in the UK’s largest award of its kind.

The money awarded to Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, Jordan’s half-sister, is to protect them from the “grave risk” posed by the sheikh himself, according to Judge Philip Moor.

Princess Haya, 47, did, however, receive £1.9 million for a kitchen extension and pizza oven, as well as £5 million for racehorses.

But she isn’t the only one who has received a large sum of money.

We take a look inside some of the most expensive divorces in the UK.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein has won the UK’s largest divorce settlement, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered to pay her £554 million by a judge.

The 72-year-old ruler of Dubai, who is worth an estimated £10 billion, must pay her and their two children a lump sum of £251.5 million within three months.

The settlement also includes a £10 million renovation of the family’s Kensington home, as well as £1.9 million for a kitchen extension and pizza oven.

The award comes after the princess – King Abdullah II of Jordan’s half-sister – and her children fled to the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

After an affair with one of her bodyguards, she claimed she was “terrified” of her husband.

Haya’s security costs will be covered with the funds, which include £1.5 million for armoured vehicles and £64,000 for ‘ballistic blankets and ballistic shields.’

The ruling also set aside £5.1 million for vacations, with £1.3 million set aside for private plane flights.

Before their 2019 divorce, Haya and the two children employed around 80 people, according to the court.

A Boeing 747 and a £300 million superyacht were also available.

Until Princess Haya’s case, oil trader oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov and Tatiana Akhmedova had the record for the most expensive divorce in the United Kingdom.

Farkhad Akhmedov, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was ordered to pay Tatiana £453 million by a High Court judge in 2016.

According to the court, Akhmedov’s £1 billion fortune enabled the couple to live a lavish lifestyle during their marriage, including homes in London and France, a £90.5 million modern art collection, a yacht, plane, and helicopter.

However, the split was far from straightforward, and it sparked a…

