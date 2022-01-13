The Most ‘Frustrating’ Part of Wii U Port Development Revealed by Emily McGregor, Art Director for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD’

While Nintendo devotes a significant amount of time and money to The Legend of Zelda series, porting games has its own set of rules and structures.

Nintendo had some guidelines for Tantalus Media when they pitched The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD for the Wii U.

Emily McGregor, art director for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, discussed what she found to be the most “frustrating” aspect of the game’s development.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was released on Nintendo Gamecube and Wii in 2006.

Then, in 2016, Nintendo released Twilight Princess HD for the Wii U. The game follows Link and Midna, the titular twilight princess, as they attempt to stop Zant’s invasion of Hyrule.

Many fans appreciated the opportunity to play the darker Legend of Zelda game on a different console.

However, some people complained that the graphics were a little dated.

Tantalus Media handled Twilight Princess HD, but art director Emily McGregor revealed that the character and object models would have been updated if they could.

McGregor told KIWI TALKZ (via Zelda Dungeon) that it wasn’t a particularly difficult project.

“The only thing that was frustrating was that we were only changing textures, not models.”

Tantalus Media worked hard, whether it was remaking the rocks in Hyrule Field or the sand in Gerudo Desert.

The models, on the other hand, proved to be somewhat problematic.

“All of the models are still quite blocky because it’s such an old game,” McGregor continued.

“And then you put these lovely new textures on them, and trying to make that look right… it doesn’t quite gel as well as if you could have just updated the geometry a little bit as well.”

When it comes to re-releasing games, Nintendo has made some odd decisions.

Many fans chastised The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for costing (dollar)60 more on the Nintendo Switch than it did on the Wii when it was released in 2011.

McGregor, on the other hand, confirmed that Tantalus Media did not pitch a Twilight Princess HD model update to Nintendo.

“That was part of the original agreement,” McGregor explained, “that it was just the textures, the UI, and making it work.”

“A lot of the programming was fixed up as well, and a lot of the bugs were removed because when you bring it to a new console, you get a lot of bugs and things like that.”

